Woman tried to run GOP congressman off the road over his health care vote, police say

A Tennessee woman was arrested for allegedly trying to run a congressman off the road because of his vote to repeal and replace Obamacare, police say.
Wendi Wright of Obion County, Tennessee was charged with felony reckless endangerment after an incident that took place Monday. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., was attending a meeting at University of Tennessee at Martin when Wright allegedly tried to speak with him on campus, Sgt. Marty Plunk of the sheriff’s department told BuzzFeed. But Kustoff left without listening to her comments, Plunk said.
“I've been led to believe she was upset over a vote he had cast involving health care,” Plunk said.
After he left campus, Wright then began following the congressman after he got in his car. Police say Wright’s conduct on Highway 45 left Kustoff and his aide Marianne Dunavant “in fear of being forced off the roadway.” Kustoff’s vehicle then turned off the road and Wright also pulled over.
“Wright exited her vehicle and began screaming and striking the windows” of Kustoff’s car, at one point reaching inside. She then attempted to block them from leaving by standing in front of the car. At that point 911 was called, but when authorities arrived, Wright was no longer at the scene. She was identified later after posting details of the encounter to Facebook.
Kustoff is a freshman congressman elected in November with 68.8 percent of the vote. Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, ran on the promise that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Kustoff voted last week to do just that, supporting the Republican plan that has led to raucous constituent response across the country. Many have expressed concern over the ability of states to charge people with preexisting conditions more for health insurance. Obamacare prevented insurance companies from refusing to cover those who had health issues like cancer or heart disease.
Kustoff said he voted for the bill because the “current health care system is failing Tennesseans.” He said he supported giving control of health care to the states rather than the federal government.
Wright is free on $1,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday.
Comments