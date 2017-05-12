Lawyers: Wells Fargo created about 3.5 million fake accounts

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 0:35 Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer rolls lectern down New York street 1:14 14-year-old to become TCU's youngest graduate 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 3:54 Talkin' Cowboys, Rookie Mini Camp 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11 2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr 1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Wells Fargo chairman and CEO John Stumpf​ ​testified in September in front of the ​​Senate Banking​ ​Committee​ ​about the bank's allegedly illegal sales practices. C-SPAN