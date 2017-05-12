Prom-bound ‘princess’ gives little girl fairy tale moment

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards Pause 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. 1:33 Cowboys offensive coordinator thinks nothing changes 1:43 Cowboys Garrett suspected a Zeke suspension 2:01 Banister: No sweep for Rangers, but series win is key 3:00 Donnie Nelson testifies in Billy Bob's Texas case 1:58 Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:17 Jeff Banister calls Sunday ejection "quite puzzling" 2:28 South Main Street is new again after a major transformation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Prom-bound teen, Kwani Taylor, caught the attention of a little North Carolina girl who thought she was a Princess. Before approaching Taylor, the little girl peered in awe from behind flowers. Tee Taylor, Facebook Produced by: Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Prom-bound teen, Kwani Taylor, caught the attention of a little North Carolina girl who thought she was a Princess. Before approaching Taylor, the little girl peered in awe from behind flowers. Tee Taylor, Facebook Produced by: Alexa Ard / McClatchy