With nearly grown children, couple opens hearts to 3 Chinese kids with special needs

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China

1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe

0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job

2:13 Tripping Daisy at Club Dada

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11

2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr