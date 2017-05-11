A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:19 Fiery 18-wheeler crash injures 9 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:16 Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35; 9 hurt 1:38 An inside look at Eatzi's opening in University Park Village 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.