Make entrance music great again? College lacrosse team starts game with Trump speech

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe

0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones

1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

0:19 Fiery 18-wheeler crash injures 9

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

0:16 Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35; 9 hurt

1:38 An inside look at Eatzi's opening in University Park Village