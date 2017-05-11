National

May 11, 2017 8:24 PM

At least 2 officers shot in standoff, suspect in custody

The Associated Press
COTTONPORT, La.

A Louisiana State Police trooper and at least one other officer were shot Thursday during a standoff with a man who they'd tried to serve a warrant on in rural Avoyelles Parish.

State police spokesman Maj. M. Doug Cain said the officers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Cain said the suspected gunman was taken into custody about 7:20 p.m. He had been barricaded inside his house in Moreauville.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson told The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2qZxWCk ) Brandon Carpenter, 35, barricaded himself after he rammed his vehicle into officer's vehicles during a chase on Highway 316 near Hessmer. It was unclear how the chase began.

Anderson said Carpenter fired a shotgun, apparently loaded with bird shot, and hit the trooper in the shoulder and the officer in the lip.

Carpenter had a warrant for domestic abuse battery, Anderson told The Advocate.

Avoyelles Parish is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Alexandria.

