She grabbed his golf clubs and ran. More than 300,000 people have seen her in action.

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Pause

1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor

2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked

4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election

1:16 Rare beer theft leaves owner feeling less than bubbly

1:03 The best airlines of 2017

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival