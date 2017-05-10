Comey requested more resources for Russia probe just days before he was fired, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:29 Nolan Catholic softball final four sendoff 1:29 Nolan Catholic softball final four sendoff 1:56 Arlington anti-smoking ordinance 1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN