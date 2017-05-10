Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey’s firing: ‘You are kidding’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 2:41 Reporter arrested for trying to question Health Secretary Price reveals what he asked 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:21 Pawn shop burglars used truck to break into building 1:29 Nolan Catholic softball final four sendoff 1:56 Arlington anti-smoking ordinance 1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey's firing to reporters, saying "was he fired? You're kidding" when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks. U.S. Department of State via AP