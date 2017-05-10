Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold Pause 2:56 Teen helps save Miami-Dade officer injured in crash 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:56 Arlington anti-smoking ordinance 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 2:05 Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 5:12 Texas governor signs sanctuary city ban on Facebook Live Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful