Girl who arrived at her prom in a coffin meant ‘no disrespect,’ her mother says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:37 Rangers' Yu Darvish talks about his increased pitch counts 1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura 0:51 Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Fort Worth 1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 3:19 A peek at American Airlines new headquarters Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Megan Flaherty arrived at Pennsauken High School’s junior prom in New Jersey on Saturday in the back of a hearse. The whole thing was a little too far outside the box for some people who criticized the high-schooler on YouTube, where a video of her arrival was posted. Susan Armstrong Flaherty