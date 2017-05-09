Evidence in hundreds of rape cases sat in a police freezer for years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:47 Girl arrives at prom in a coffin 1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 1:37 Rangers' Yu Darvish talks about his increased pitch counts 1:53 Cowboys safety Byron Jones welcomes the new competition in the team's secondary 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer