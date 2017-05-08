Youth soccer coach tells players he’s transgender. They want to know how old he is.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra Pause 1:20 This Texas-size honky-tonk is a Fort Worth treasure in the Stockyards 1:21 Fort Worth Southwest remembers cross-country, basketball coach John Church 7:05 Man accused of killing a 2-year-old takes the witness stand in his own defense 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 2 1:17 Cowboys starting defensive end suffers camp injury 0:41 Two teens gunned down 1:38 Mother hopes son's death at babysitter's will prevent others 1:34 Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days 1:01 Tank Lawrence is finally healthy and ready to sack Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A youth soccer coach in Portland, Ore., announces to his team that he is transgender during a team meeting on the field. Facebook.com/portlandcommunityfootballclub via Storyful

A youth soccer coach in Portland, Ore., announces to his team that he is transgender during a team meeting on the field. Facebook.com/portlandcommunityfootballclub via Storyful