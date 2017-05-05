National

May 05, 2017 7:16 PM

9-year-old struck during police chase last month dies

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

A 9-year-old St. Louis County boy injured when the car he was in was struck during a police chase last month has died.

Police on Friday announced the death of Caleb Lee. Caleb, his 5-year-old brother, mother and aunt had just returned from Disney World on April 25 when an SUV fleeing police struck their car. Both women and Caleb's brother were also hurt but survived.

The chase began when a Normandy, Missouri, officer saw an SUV commit a moving violation on Interstate 70 and realized it matched the description of an SUV taken during an armed robbery.

The SUV exited near the airport and struck the car.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man forced off overbooked United flight

Man forced off overbooked United flight 0:37

Man forced off overbooked United flight
Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story 1:08

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story
Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant 1:51

Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

View More Video

Nation & World Videos