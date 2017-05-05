An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' Pause 2:23 Has a Black president changed America? 2:08 Aledo takes it to Richland in Game 1 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:59 Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 0:55 Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 1:20 Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win 1:22 DFW NORML draws a large crowd in downtown Fort Worth Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided