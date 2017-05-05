What the @#$%: Kraft salutes moms who curse in front of their kids in Mother’s Day ad

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 Has a Black president changed America? Pause 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant 0:56 Cliburn host families matched with their competitors 3:19 A peek at American Airlines new headquarters 0:59 Rangers broadcaster Dave Raymond keeps it light 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 1:22 Facebook's Fort Worth Data Center opens Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has a new campaign leading up to Mother's Day that celebrates moms with Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. She helps moms think of nonexplicit options to swear words. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese