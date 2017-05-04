National

May 04, 2017 7:43 PM

Do these drugs make my butt look fat? Woman tries to smuggle heroin into US in pants.

By Brian Murphy

A woman from Arizona tried to smuggle nearly three pounds of heroin into the United States by hiding the drugs inside the back of her pants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman, a 47-year-old from Nogales, Arizona, tried to enter the country via the pedestrian lane Tuesday. She was referred by officers for further inspection, and that’s when they discovered more than $45,000 worth of heroin on her body. She was arrested.

Customs and Border Protection seized more than $410,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin at the Port of Nogales crossing on Tuesday, according to the agency. Three Americans, including the woman, and a Mexican national were arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into the country.

On a typical day, Customs and Border Protection seize 7,910 pounds of drugs, according to the agency.

