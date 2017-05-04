He’s home from a 15-month deployment. His first stop? To surprise his daughters.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times Pause 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 2:00 Northwest senior Camryn Berryhill signs with Tarleton State volleyball 1:16 Topgolf Fort Worth almost ready for opening day 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:01 Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy and starter Nick Martinez assess Wednesday's loss 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In the last 15 months SSgt. Michael Roberts had only been home for a couple of weeks and on Wednesday he surprised his daughters at their schools with an early homecoming. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com