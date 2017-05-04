The woman who invented the fidget spinner isn’t making a dime off their huge profits

2:14 Military dad surprises daughters at school Pause

1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later'

2:00 Northwest senior Camryn Berryhill signs with Tarleton State volleyball

4:09 Cliburn gold medalist returns to Fort Worth

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue