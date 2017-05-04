National

Woman shot during confrontation over handicapped parking

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Police say a woman was shot in the arm during a confrontation over a handicapped parking spot in the lot at a popular Miami park.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that 38-year-old Lina Bahamon was practicing parking in the Tropical Park lot Wednesday night when the driver of a Nissan SUV got upset that her Mercedes was blocking the handicapped parking spaces. As the argument continued, Bahaomn's 48-year-old husband, Michael Levy, got out of the car.

Police Det. Robin Pinkard says Levy returned to the Mercedes and got his gun from a belt bag and fired several times toward the Nissan, hitting 63-year-old passenger Cecilia Gonzalez in the arm. She was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured.

Investigators say they're questioning everyone. Arrests are pending.

