Police say a teacher took field trip money to buy heroin and had needles in her purse

Most of the time, leaving your Facebook page open on a communal computer may lead to confusion and the occasional embarrassing status update.
For Megan Nicole Sloan, it’s led to prison.
Sloan, an elementary school teacher from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has been charged with possession of controlled drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or in the presence of a child under 12, embezzlement and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted on those charges, Sloan could face up to 32 years in prison.
The incident began Monday, when police were summoned to Holmes Park Elementary School, according to KRMG. School officials told police that Sloan had left her Facebook page open on a fellow teacher’s computer. When that teacher opened Facebook, she saw messages between Sloan and other individuals discussing using and selling heroin, per NewsOn6.
Sapulpa police say they then questioned Sloan, who admitted to using drugs. They then searched her purse, finding “maybe 40 syringes,” some with needles and liquid still inside them, per NewsOn6, as well as two bent metal spoons and several small broken, empty balloons, which are commonly used to store drugs. Substances inside the purse later tested positive for heroin, methamphetamine and a prescription drug, per Fox 23.
While Sloan told police that her second grade students never had access to her purse, NewsOn6 reports that on the day of her arrest, Sloan left the purse in her classroom unattended as she went down to the office.
Additionally, Sloan admitted to investigators that she had possessed Xanax on school property before, and that she had sold two school-owned iPads and stolen some of her students’ field trip money in order to buy drugs, per Fox 23. She also claimed to have been addicted to prescription painkillers before switching to heroin.
Photos from Sloan’s Facebook page compared to that of her mugshot show a dramatic physical transformation, per NewsOn6, as the 27-year-old appeared to have numerous red markings on her face in her booking photo.
If Sloan did in fact progress from painkillers to heroin, she would hardly be alone. A National Institute of Health survey found that 86 percent of heroin users used prescription pain medicine non-medically prior to trying heroin. CNN reports that number is lower, but still nearly 50 percent.
Sloan has been jailed is facing three counts of possession of controlled drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or in the presence of a child under 12, embezzlement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Under Oklahoma law, possessing controlled substances near a school or in the presence of children doubles the severity of any punishment that is handed down.
