His rare voice took him from a McDonald’s drive-thru to standing room only crowds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation Pause 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns 1:12 Open Carry advocates make their case at Arlington city council meeting in April, 2014 1:16 Topgolf Fort Worth almost ready for opening day 1:10 A.J. Griffin returns to the rotation as Cole Hamels goes on DL 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 3 0:42 Brewer High School student stabbed in throat at school cafeteria Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Edgar Sanfeliz-Botta is graduating from Florida International University with a bachelor’s in music, but a few years ago he was a Cuban immigrant working in a McDonalds. Roberta David, a professional choral director, heard him sing and insisted he get a degree. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald