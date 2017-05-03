Video: Small plane crashes onto street, bursts into flames

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Dramatic video captured on a motorist’s cellphone shows a small plane crashing onto a street in northeast Washington on Tuesday.
The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. in the town of Mukilteo at Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway near Paine Field Airport, according to KIRO 7-TV in Washington.
The video shot by witness Guanting Li shows the Piper PA32 veering in from the upper right of the frame, clipping power lines and a traffic signal pole and then bursting into flames before hitting several cars on Harbour Pointe Boulevard, the TV station reported.
The pilot and passenger managed to escape without injury, KIRO 7 said. There were no other serious injuries, according to The Seattle Times.
Dramatic video captures small plane crash in Washington: https://t.co/UJj1xwlnvv pic.twitter.com/hO1AfVTIsk— ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2017
