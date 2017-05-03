Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause 2:45 Put Fort Worth police officers back to work, supporters demand 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns 1:33 FW Opera's mariachi-opera 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:06 Jeff Banister dissects 8-7 loss to Astros Tuesday night 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 3:09 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on learning of his Hall of Fame induction. 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful