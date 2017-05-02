They clubbed, she gave him a massage, they had sex, then she ripped him off, man says

1:05 Jeff Banister disappointed with errors and walks Monday night Pause

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson

0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party

1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft