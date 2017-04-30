Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee Pause 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:06 Fortress Festival, Day 1, was a rager in the Cultural District 0:35 Here's why Jeff Banister let Yu Darvish keep pitching in the sixth 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star