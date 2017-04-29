This Jimmy John’s employee couldn’t have cared less as a robber pointed a gun at him

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause 3:34 Talkin' Cowboys: Grading the draft 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light 0:57 Delino DeShields gets the nod against right-handed starter 1:35 Angela Stanford contends at LPGA event in Irving 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Police are asking for help identifying a man who shoved a handgun into the face of a Jimmy John's employee during a robbery at a Kansas City sandwich shop. Kansas City Police Department