A doctor called his broker during a delivery. It will cost him $33.8 million.

3:30 Arlington Heights sweeps Grapevine with nine inning walk off Pause

1:55 Scherff tosses no hitter to lift Colleyville Heritage over Grapevine

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival

0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light

1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party

1:40 Taco Bell is responsible for Taco Charlton’s name. Well, sort of

2:43 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Drew Davison break down Taco Charlton pick

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:38 Cowboys pick pass rusher with Taco Charlton in first round