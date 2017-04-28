Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause 1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for nation's best QB 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 1:34 Richland advances past Western Hills 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 2:43 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Drew Davison break down Taco Charlton pick 1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies 1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star