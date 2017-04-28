Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for nation's best QB 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 2:43 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Drew Davison break down Taco Charlton pick 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:34 Richland advances past Western Hills 1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge