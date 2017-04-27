McDonald’s is reportedly set to pull the popular Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink

Are of a fan of McDonald’s Hi-C Orange Lavaburst? Better hurry.
The fast food chain plans to start phasing out the drink May 1 in favor of a new drink formulated by Coca-Cola to be called Sprite TropicBerry, according an internal memo posted on Reddit.com. The company intends to remove Hi-C Orange Lavaburst from all locations by July, though some may run out of ingredients sooner, reports food blog EatThisNotThat.
Fans of the drink – and some McDonald’s employees – are not pleased by the news. “It’s gonna be a fun few weeks up ahead. Hi-C is one of the more popular drinks at my location,” one posted to Reddit.
Other reactions online were more, well, searing.
So McDonalds has announced that it will stop offering my favorite drink: Hi-C Orange Lavaburst! What are we going to do without it? Help! pic.twitter.com/3YhbFfu1Pw— Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) April 27, 2017
Hi-c Orange off McDonald's menu pic.twitter.com/PD9iWdtu4j— Kooper Vandross (@yungkoopweewee) April 27, 2017
MCDONALDS IS GETTING RID OF ORANGE HI-C SO MY LIFE COULD NOT POSSIBLY GET WORSE RIGHT NOW— Kirsten Duwa (@kirstenduwa) April 27, 2017
@McDonalds is getting rid of Orange Hi-C. I guess I'll be eating at Wendy's a lot more often. #CorporateSuicide.— Brian Hechel (@k5gbw) April 27, 2017
When I found out MacDon's is getting rid of Hi-C orange pic.twitter.com/b05SMIvFTK— ken (@benniuskellius) April 27, 2017
The new Sprite TropicBerry drink, described in the memo as a “proprietary” drink, will be available exclusively at McDonald’s.
