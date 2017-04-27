Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:12 Delino DeShields staying confident despite lack of playing time 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful