86-year-old woman is killed in an ‘extremely violent’ attack on a high school track

3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter Pause

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:26 Motorcycle crash kills rider in south Arlington

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival