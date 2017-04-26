More people drive while on drugs – and don't realize it's a problem, report says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Pause 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 0:44 Man killed at Fort Worth home 2:46 Jeff Banister says Rangers pitcher must cut out walks 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft 1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges. Peter Hecht The Sacramento Bee