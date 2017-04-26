She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Pause 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 0:44 Man killed at Fort Worth home 2:46 Jeff Banister says Rangers pitcher must cut out walks 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph