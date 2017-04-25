America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders Pause 2:45 Here's what it takes to fly Valley veterans to D.C. 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 1:15 Central Valley Honor Flight 0:31 Victim turns tables on robber, taking his gun and killing him instead 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers 1:18 Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks at Texas Motor Speedway media day in March 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department