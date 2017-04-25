‘A cuteness explosion’: Zoo’s baby sloth is almost too adorable for words

Sometimes you just have to take a break from the insanity of the world and look at pictures of cute babies, or baby animals.
So check out the new baby sloth at the Memphis Zoo who is redefining the word “adorable” this week.
The zoo on Monday introduced the world to Lua, a Linné two-toed sloth born on March 17. Her parents are Marilyn and Sparky, according to the zoo’s Facebook birth announcement.
Lua (loo-ah) means “moon” in Portuguese.
Zookeepers are keeping a close eye on Lua. Her mother has given birth to other babies at the zoo, but none has lived past infancy, the zoo says on its website.
The zoo’s staff has decided to hand-raise Lua until she’s old enough to go on exhibit.
“We are very excited about the birth of Lua,” Matt Thompson, the zoo’s director of animal programs, said on the website. “This is a fascinating species and a genetically significant birth. We’re looking forward to this unique opportunity of hand-rearing our little one.”
Lua can’t eat solid foots yet, so staff members are bottle-feeding her every two hours and will continue to do so for the next month. According to the zoo, sloths grow slowly and staff will hand-raise her for the next year.
Lua has become especially attached to a stuffed elephant. Clinging to it helps her strengthen her little limbs, zookeepers said.
People have been gushing over Lua’s baby pictures. One Facebook commenter called her “a cuteness explosion.”
Wrote another: “I need to meet this nugget of pure sunshine and joy.”
After an overwhelming response from the public the zoo posted a 15-second video showing Lua doing what you would think sloths do best — yawning.
My what a big yawn she has.
The zoo invited fans to follow Lua’s progress on its social media accounts and website.
Comments