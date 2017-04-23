Jalapeño-flavored potato chips are recalled because of salmonella fears

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling two of its jalapeño-flavored chips over concerns about salmonella in the seasoning, reports the federal Food and Drug Administration.
The recall affects select Jalapeño-Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño-Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle-Cooked potato chips. A Frito-Lay supplier recently recalled a seasoning blend used in the chips that could contain salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, says the FDA.
No illnesses have been confirmed as a result of the potential contamination.
The affected products were distributed in retail stores, vending machines and other food services across the United States, says the FDA. The recall involves the following products only:
All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:
▪ Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
▪ Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.
▪ 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
▪ 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
▪ 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
▪ 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
▪ 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box
The FDA suggests that consumers with these products contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information. The company also has set up a recall web page.
