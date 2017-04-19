2 new moms and internet sensations, ‘Giraffe Mom’ and April the Giraffe, meet at zoo

1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Pause

2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city

6:23 'Vorticity': Mike Olbinski captures storms over nine states

1:19 On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

2:38 Organ recipient and donor's family meet

1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12