This Marine lost his leg in combat. Six years later, he finished the Boston Marathon.

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez lost his left leg in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2011. Six years later, Sanchez finished the Boston Marathon, running with an American flag.
CONGRATULATIONS GUYS. WE ALL MADE IT TOGETHER. ONLY REASON I FINISHED TODAY WAS BECAUSE OF ALL YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT.
Wounded #Marine Jose Sanchez finishes the @bostonmarathon.
Sanchez, a 33-year-old from San Antonio, finished the marathon in 5 hours, 46 minutes and 13 seconds, a pace of 13:13 per mile, according to the marathon’s official results.
Sanchez was in his second tour of duty in Afghanistan when he was injured during a patrol with British forces, according to USMC Life. The blast cost him the lower half of his left leg and severely injured his right calf.
“I lost all of my drive,” Sanchez told the site. “The injury humbled me. I lost all my muscle mass. I lost a ton of weight. I couldn’t walk or move or stand up. I needed assistance just to get out of my wheelchair, and even then I couldn’t walk more than a foot without collapsing.”
Sanchez, a Purple Heart recipient, began working out on his own and then posting videos on social media.
Sanchez received the American flag after being injured. It includes messages and signatures from fellow troops, according to WBZ Boston, which reports that Sanchez didn’t even open the gift until five years after the incident.
“Instead of putting it away, I wanted to fly this flag in their honor,” Sanchez told WBZ Boston.
Sanchez ran for the Semper Fi Fund’s Team Semper Fi, which promotes recovery through sport. The Semper Fi Fund provides “financial, emotional, and tiered support for our injured/ill service members and their families.”
Last year, Sanchez made headlines after an online video of him working out with 10-year-old Diego Mercado went viral. Mercado was born with amniotic band syndrome and lost his right leg and three fingers on his right hand.
FIT FOR A CAUSE WITH @DIEGO4WARRIORS Over @warriorfitnesscente THIS SATURDAY AT 12PM -2PM AUG 6, 2016 PLEASE stop by to show love and support and help drive Team Diego's non-profit organization. 100% OF THE PROCEEDS GO TO TEAMDIEGO.
