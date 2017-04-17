National

April 17, 2017 12:07 AM

Arkansas fights on multiple legal fronts to begin executions

By KELLY P. KISSEL Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas is fighting on multiple legal fronts to begin a series of double-executions.

Bruce Earl Ward and Don William Davis Jr. were scheduled to die Monday night in the first two of eight executions over 11 days. A state court judge on Friday blocked Arkansas from using one of its three lethal injection drugs until he can determine whether it was obtained properly, and a federal judge on Saturday issued stays of all the executions.

Lawyers for the state have appeals pending before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court. They say in their filings that the stays should be reversed immediately so Arkansas can carry out the executions before one of its lethal injection drugs expires at the end of the month.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man forced off overbooked United flight

Man forced off overbooked United flight 0:37

Man forced off overbooked United flight
Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story 1:08

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story
Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant 1:51

Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

View More Video

Nation & World Videos