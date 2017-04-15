National

April 15, 2017 10:09 PM

A child ate the last breadstick, so the man slapped and slammed him against the wall, police say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Benjamin Lucas Boster, a 36-year-old West Virginia man, has been arrested on charges of child abuse causing injury, according to jail records.

Boster was incarcerated early Saturday morning on the felony charges, which carry a potential sentence of one to five years in prison, according to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch.

According to WSAZ, Boster was arrested after he allegedly struck a six-year-old child and slammed him against the wall for eating the last breadstick. The child was visiting his mother when the incident occurred. It is unclear what Boster’s relationship with the child and his mother is.

When the boy’s father picked him up from his mother’s, he noticed that he had bruises. When he asked the child about them, he told him Boster did it and has hit him in the past.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, just 10 percent of reported child abusers are not related to the victim. Roughly 20 percent of abused children report physical abuse.

In West Virginia, 12.3 out of every 1,000 children suffer abuse. Massachusetts has the highest reported rate in the country, with 22.9 out of 1,000.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man forced off overbooked United flight

Man forced off overbooked United flight 0:37

Man forced off overbooked United flight
Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story 1:08

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story
Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant 1:51

Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

View More Video

Nation & World Videos