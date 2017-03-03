What’s up with April the Giraffe?

You remember, the pregnant giraffe in a New York zoo that was about to drop any minute, any second a couple of weeks ago?
While everyone on the internet had their eyes peeled on the live Giraffe Cam streaming April’s every yawn at the Animal Adventure Park, Dobby the Giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo with hardly the hoopla. Apparently, Dobby was a bit of a surprise to zookeepers — his mother Kipele was on birth control when she was impregnated, according to The Denver Post.
Meanwhile, back at the Giraffe Cam, people worldwide were wondering what’s taking April so long to deliver.
"Has April the giraffe given birth yet?" pic.twitter.com/sIJv7mdXXY— Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) March 3, 2017
Millions wait, and wait, for April the giraffe to give birth https://t.co/HnpwAiVT1d— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2017
I feel like an anxious grandma waiting for April the Giraffe. #april #giraffewatch https://t.co/pEPg39gAKD pic.twitter.com/x0ut3JKrR0— Carmen Woodcock (@carmenanders) February 26, 2017
“The timeline is obviously a little wrong at this point,” zoo owner Jordan Patch said in a video update posted Wednesday on YouTube. There are numerous variables in predicting a giraffe’s birth, he indicated.
The zoo said in Facebook posts Thursday and Friday that April is growing, with increased belly movements, and “appears a little more on edge.”
Fort Worth Zoo spokesman Ron Surratt told Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV to watch for the giraffe to begin walking with her tail stuck straight out. “Typically, when that happens, that’s when they’re having some contractions and that’ll be within a few hours of giving birth,” he said.
The adventure park, meanwhile, is capitalizing on its internet star:
If you haven’t had your fill of April yet, you can join the throngs enthralled by the live cam capturing her every movement, or non-movement:
