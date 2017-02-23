Giraffe birth video temporarily pulled from YouTube for being ‘sexually explicit’

If there are any kids in the room, ask them to leave now.
An animal park in New York has resumed streaming the birth of April the Giraffe’s baby LIVE on YouTube via its Giraffe Cam after an interruption caused by animal rights activists who flagged the video as “sexually explicit.”
That’s right. A giraffe giving birth, in the nude — not fit for the eyes of man or beast, at least on YouTube or Facebook Live or wherever you livestream it. An invasion of privacy, maybe.
YouTube pulled the video for awhile after the activists complained, Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said in a Facebook post. He, in turn, accused the activists of denying viewers worldwide a valuable educational experience.
“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals,” Patch said. “By kicking our livestream offline, you have literally removed an educational tool, and you have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize.”
Then he felt compelled to add: “I would hope that YouTube can realize that there was no pornography or nudity on our live Giraffe Cam and will put us up soon.”
Reaction to YouTube’s taking it down was swift and furious. A sampling:
Patch said he wouldn’t be deterred with or without YouTube.
“When a birth is imminent, when hooves are visible, we will have a calf on the ground within 60 minutes. We will go to Facebook Live to broadcast it to you to make sure you can at least experience that,” he said.
YouTube did finally relent and restored the Giraffe Cam feed. Almost 50,000 people were watching as of noon.
If you do tune in, Patch says the labor process for a giraffe is two to six hours “and sometimes days.” So you might want to grab a beer and some popcorn.
