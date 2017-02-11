UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Katy Perry, Motown doc

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

1:09 Dollar General cigarette thief throws rock through glass case

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:31 TCU guard Williams breaks down the Baylor loss

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:59 TCU's Dixon says Frogs got what they deserved in lopsided loss to Baylor

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind