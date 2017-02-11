Trump attacks on judiciary raise safety concerns for judges

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

0:26 Is that a snake in your pocket, or are you just thieving a varmint?

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser

3:04 Keller girls take control of District 3-6A

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

2:56 Dirk dishes on comeback win, Harrison Barnes, Justin Anderson

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side