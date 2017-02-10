Organic food has never been so popular, so why is Whole Foods now struggling?

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

2:48 Six adoring brothers talk about the reality of finally having a baby sister

2:57 President Obama honors Denver Broncos, calling them champs on and off the field

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

1:30 Super Bowl LI: Players to watch

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine