Japan’s Abe has one thing in common with Trump: hope for warmer Russia ties

2:57 President Obama honors Denver Broncos, calling them champs on and off the field Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:30 Super Bowl LI: Players to watch

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:21 From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction