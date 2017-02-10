Japan’s Abe has one thing in common with Trump: hope for warmer Russia ties

While trade and security were expected to be among the first items Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe would broach with President Donald Trump when the two meet on Friday, another sensitive issue likely to come up is Russia.
The new White House and Japanese leader have taken different tracks, but both have been warming up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. All three have reasons to want to form a strategic alliance.
“For the first time in a long time, you’re going to have a U.S. president who doesn’t discourage Japan from trying to improve relations with Russia,” said Frank Jannuzi, former Asia adviser to John Kerry and now head of the Mike and Maureen Mansfield Foundation, a Washington think-tank.
It’s a significant change from the arms-length stance Abe kept with Russia at the behest of the Obama administration.
Abe, America’s key ally in the Asia-Pacific, delayed meeting with Putin in deference of former President Barack Obama. He also didn’t invite Putin to the Group of Seven summit meeting he hosted in May in deference to the Obama.
Trump and Abe, who will meet at noon Friday before holding a joint press conference, have a lot of other items to discuss. Both have an interest in addressing aggression from North Korea. Trump wants to broach a bilateral trade agreement with Japan after he abandoned a broader Asia-Pacific deal that also included a dozen countries.
Trump and Abe are also expected to announce a 10-year, $450 billion investment package that could generate as many as 700,000 jobs in the United States across several industries including energy, railway and cybersecurity.
It’s unclear whether Russia will come up during Fridays’ visit to the White House or over the weekend on the Mar-a-Lago resort golf course, where Trump has promised to partner up with the Japanese leader – instead of playing against him.
A senior administration official in the Trump administration Thursday declined to discuss Japan’s priorities with Russia, but he said it was clear the relationship was an important one.
“We certainly understand that Japan as a neighbor of Russia puts a high importance on its own bilateral relations with Russia,” said the senior administration official who had knowledge of the situation, but was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Abe was the first world leader to visit Trump following his election, calling on him at Trump Tower in New York. He’s only the second government leader to visit since Trump’s inauguration.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis took steps to address one of Japan’s first concerns, which is that the United States will uphold its commitment to defend two uninhabited islands in the East China Sea that Japan controls but China claims. In China, they’re known as the Diaoyu and in Japan as the Senkaku.
Despite Mattis’ assurances, Jannuzi said Abe will still want to hear it directly from Trump.
“It sounds different coming out of the president’s lips, and when Obama said it, it got a lot of attention in Japan,” Jannuzi said.
Both Trump and Abe have their own reasons to cozy up to Putin. For Abe, the reason is largely China and wanting better backing on its territorial disputes. Abe also doesn’t want Russia and China creating a bloc against them.
Abe has sought to engage Putin in hopes of recovering four disputed islands Russia calls the southern Kurile Islands and Japan calls the Northern Territories. Trump wants to improve relations with Russia in an attempt to have its help in the fight against the Islamic State and global terrorism.
Russia also has interest in Japan as a potential investor in Russia’s far east, where it needs billions to develop oil and gas and energy resources. Russia has teamed up with China on some of these infrastructure projects, but it’s looking to diversify, Jannus said.
Eugene Rumer, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, said the United States and Japan appear to have some similar interests in weakening the bond between Russia and China, but he said it’s really too early in the administration to define what is driving the Trump administration.
“I want to stress we have so little evidence to go on about the Trump administration policy about sort of Russia and China relations that we’re forced to speculate,” said Rumer, who is a is a senior fellow and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.
