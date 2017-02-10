Principal visits the home of every student who attends her school

1:55 Mavs woke up and beat the Jazz, 112-105, in overtime Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

0:43 Coyote Ugly Fort Worth makes a splash on opening night